People who helped MP Dmytruk flee Ukraine are being identified - Kostin

The people who helped MP Artem Dmytruk flee the country are currently being identified. Among those who helped may be officials. He fled across the border with Transnistria. This was announced by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, and emphasized that Dmytruk still has the opportunity to appear for questioning by the investigator, reports a correspondent of UNN.

We understand that this person did not cross the state border alone, not on his own. He was assisted by someone, and it is possible that among those who helped him there may be officials of various bodies. We are making every effort to identify them all and to establish the whole situation, how it happened. So far, we have established the route used by the suspect - this is the border with the so-called territory of Transnistria. We have some information about the country in which this person is currently staying and we are checking this data, because according to our information, he is currently traveling to some countries - Kostin said.

He noted that further measures are being taken to return him to Ukraine by international legal means if he does not do so voluntarily.

"He still has the opportunity to appear for questioning by the investigator on the dates set - Thursday and Friday. We have announced this: dear MP, return to Ukraine and come to the investigator. Otherwise, if he does not appear, there are certain mechanisms that we will apply - this is an appeal to the court with a certain preventive measure, a wanted notice and an extradition request if we establish in which country he will be located," Kostin said.

In addition, the Prosecutor General said that there are more than 4,000 proceedings on illegal border crossings.

"This year alone, we have uncovered 84 organized criminal groups of more than 270 people who assist in illegal border crossings," he said.

Recall

On August 25, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk fled the country.

Later it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine, searches have already been conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus said that MP Artem Dmytruk did not go on a business trip abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dmytruk was suspected of illegal departure from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is checking the circumstances of MP Artem Dmytruk's border crossing.