People use Google because they want to: CEO of the holding company rejected accusations of search giant in monopoly

Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai, whose holding company manages Google Inc. and its subsidiaries, has assured that Google's popularity is due to conscious user choice, not dominance, amid antitrust investigations in the US against the search giant.

He stated this at the Bloomberg Tech summit in San Francisco, reports UNN.

Details

In two lawsuits, judges have stated that Google is a monopolist in search and a partial monopolist in advertising. Pichai noted that the company disagrees with this decision and will appeal it. The CEO emphasized that people use Google because they want to.

First of all, you know, we disagree with the decisions, and we are currently in the process of appealing these decisions. I don't think there is anyone here who uses something they don't want to use. You look at the success of Chat GPT or any other product. People literally have more choices than ever before. The reason people use Google is because they want to use it, right? And so I think we continue to innovate - he said.

Pichai added that "choice is good for users" and competition is "good for the world." The CEO also noted that research and development spending reached $15 billion last year.

We invest so much that we can create things like Chrome, and, you know, we've invested in it for decades. We have been building it for over ten years. This amount of research and development, this amount of innovation, I think it makes sense to do, and we look at it long-term - he summarized.

