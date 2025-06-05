People use Google because they want to: CEO of the holding company rejected accusations of search giant in monopoly

$41.480.16
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
06:46 AM • 4442 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 34031 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 72520 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 50415 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 50967 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 49430 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 31587 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM • 29925 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM • 22087 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM • 22601 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Commander of the SSO named the priority steps for 100 days

June 5, 12:50 AM • 23108 views

Russia is increasing its presence in the Arctic with the latest nuclear submarine with 96 warheads

June 5, 01:09 AM • 12409 views

Trump bans entry to the US for citizens of 12 countries - CNN

June 5, 01:21 AM • 70084 views

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 28235 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

02:33 AM • 9694 views
Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 43578 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 56946 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 118655 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 159734 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 258700 views
In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 33790 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 81563 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 258700 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 152252 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 153081 views
People use Google because they want to: CEO of the holding company rejected accusations of search giant in monopoly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Sundar Pichai stated that Google's popularity is due to user choice, not dominance. He emphasized that the company will appeal the court's decision.

People use Google because they want to: CEO of the holding company rejected accusations of search giant in monopoly

Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai, whose holding company manages Google Inc. and its subsidiaries, has assured that Google's popularity is due to conscious user choice, not dominance, amid antitrust investigations in the US against the search giant.

He stated this at the Bloomberg Tech summit in San Francisco, reports UNN.

Details

In two lawsuits, judges have stated that Google is a monopolist in search and a partial monopolist in advertising. Pichai noted that the company disagrees with this decision and will appeal it. The CEO emphasized that people use Google because they want to.

First of all, you know, we disagree with the decisions, and we are currently in the process of appealing these decisions. I don't think there is anyone here who uses something they don't want to use. You look at the success of Chat GPT or any other product. People literally have more choices than ever before. The reason people use Google is because they want to use it, right? And so I think we continue to innovate

- he said.

Pichai added that "choice is good for users" and competition is "good for the world." The CEO also noted that research and development spending reached $15 billion last year.

We invest so much that we can create things like Chrome, and, you know, we've invested in it for decades. We have been building it for over ten years. This amount of research and development, this amount of innovation, I think it makes sense to do, and we look at it long-term

- he summarized.

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network27.05.25, 18:12 • 311625 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sundar Pichai
Alphabet Inc.
ChatGPT
San Francisco
United States
Google
