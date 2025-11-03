People died in Chernihiv region during field work due to the detonation of drone remnants

In Chernihiv Oblast, during field work in Nizhyn district, a Russian drone, left after shelling, exploded. Two people died, and one was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred during agricultural work when the remains of a Russian drone detonated in a field. As a result of the explosion, two men, born in 1993 and 2004, died, and another, born in 1973, was hospitalized with injuries.

As a result of the detonation, three units of agricultural machinery were damaged.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers remind: "Do not touch unknown objects in the field or forest – each of them can be mortally dangerous."

