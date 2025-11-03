$42.080.01
04:38 PM • 9480 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 13079 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
02:53 PM • 15292 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 15678 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
02:12 PM • 24625 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 15387 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
01:00 PM • 14728 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28404 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33179 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29736 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
People died in Chernihiv region during field work due to the detonation of drone remnants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

A Russian drone exploded during field work in Nizhyn district. Two men born in 1993 and 2004 died, and another man born in 1973 was injured.

People died in Chernihiv region during field work due to the detonation of drone remnants

In Chernihiv Oblast, during field work in Nizhyn district, a Russian drone, left after shelling, exploded. Two people died, and one was injured. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred during agricultural work when the remains of a Russian drone detonated in a field. As a result of the explosion, two men, born in 1993 and 2004, died, and another, born in 1973, was hospitalized with injuries.

Explosion in a high-rise building in the capital: preliminarily, an unknown explosive device detonated, proceedings initiated08.10.25, 22:23 • 4043 views

As a result of the detonation, three units of agricultural machinery were damaged.

Rescuers and law enforcement officers remind: "Do not touch unknown objects in the field or forest – each of them can be mortally dangerous."

Tractor driver in Kharkiv region ran over an explosive device, sustained minor injuries07.10.25, 17:36 • 3399 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast