Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Pentagon: Ukraine may use US weapons against Russian forces in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25263 views

The US continues its policy of not allowing Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike targets in Russia, but this restriction does not apply to Russian military facilities in Crimea, which the US considers part of Ukraine.

Pentagon: Ukraine may use US weapons against Russian forces in occupied Crimea

The US position on the use of American weapons by the Ukrainian army on the territory of Russia remains unchanged, but this does not apply to Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

The official responded in this way when asked whether this topic was discussed during the meeting of the defense ministers of Ukraine and the United States.

"Our policy on the use of long-range weapons in Russia has not changed," he explained.

In response to a clarification as to whether this refers to the occupied Crimea, he said that "Crimea is Ukraine.

Ukraine will win the war thanks to the help of Poland and the United States, - Polish Prime Minister02.07.24, 00:50 • 24163 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
The Pentagon
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
