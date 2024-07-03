Pentagon: Ukraine may use US weapons against Russian forces in occupied Crimea

The US position on the use of American weapons by the Ukrainian army on the territory of Russia remains unchanged, but this does not apply to Russian military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder during a briefing, UNN reports .

The official responded in this way when asked whether this topic was discussed during the meeting of the defense ministers of Ukraine and the United States.

"Our policy on the use of long-range weapons in Russia has not changed," he explained.

In response to a clarification as to whether this refers to the occupied Crimea, he said that "Crimea is Ukraine.

