Pentagon blocked Ukraine's strikes on Russia with long-range missiles for months - WSJ

Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 32032 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 33756 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 33055 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 21129 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 44901 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31929 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 30879 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25599 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25007 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14091 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 32032 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 25887 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 33055 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 28530 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 44901 views
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 30879 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 19683 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 21438 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 24050 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 31441 views
Pentagon blocked Ukraine's strikes on Russia with long-range missiles for months - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Pentagon blocked Ukraine from using ATACMS missiles for strikes on Russia. This restriction was in effect since late spring, preventing Kyiv from using powerful weapons.

Pentagon blocked Ukraine's strikes on Russia with long-range missiles for months - WSJ

According to US officials, the Pentagon has for months blocked Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russia, preventing Kyiv from using powerful weapons in the fight against Moscow's invasion. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing unnamed officials, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that a high-level, unannounced US Department of Defense approval procedure has prevented Ukraine from launching any American-made long-range tactical missile systems (ATACMS) at targets in Russia since late spring.

At least once, Ukraine tried to use ATACMS against a target on Russian territory but was denied

- the publication quotes its sources.

As is known, the administration of the previous US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized his predecessor Joe Biden's policy regarding the war in Ukraine. He said that it is almost impossible to win a war without attacking the occupying country, and Ukraine was forbidden to do so.

Trump compared it to a sports team that has a fantastic defense but is not allowed to play offense.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
ATACMS
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine