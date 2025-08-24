Pentagon blocked Ukraine's strikes on Russia with long-range missiles for months - WSJ

According to US officials, the Pentagon has for months blocked Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike Russia, preventing Kyiv from using powerful weapons in the fight against Moscow's invasion. The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing unnamed officials, UNN informs.

It is noted that a high-level, unannounced US Department of Defense approval procedure has prevented Ukraine from launching any American-made long-range tactical missile systems (ATACMS) at targets in Russia since late spring.

At least once, Ukraine tried to use ATACMS against a target on Russian territory but was denied - the publication quotes its sources.

As is known, the administration of the previous US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

Recently, US President Donald Trump sharply criticized his predecessor Joe Biden's policy regarding the war in Ukraine. He said that it is almost impossible to win a war without attacking the occupying country, and Ukraine was forbidden to do so.

Trump compared it to a sports team that has a fantastic defense but is not allowed to play offense.

