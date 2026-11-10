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Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her family

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Penélope Cruz lives in Madrid for the sake of privacy, family, and friends. The actress also spoke about her marriage to Javier Bardem.

Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her family

Spanish actress Penélope Cruz explained why she decided to live in Madrid with her husband, Javier Bardem, and their children rather than in the United States. According to the 52-year-old star, it is much easier for the family to maintain privacy and lead an ordinary life in Spain. E! News reports this, citing the actress's interview with The Perfect Magazine, writes UNN.

Details

Cruz and Bardem are raising their 15-year-old son Leo and 12-year-old daughter Luna. The actress explained that one of the main arguments in favor of Madrid was its proximity to relatives and longtime friends.

All our families are there, our friends from childhood and our teenage years. It's easier to have a normal life there, you know?

— Cruz said.

Why the actress protects her children from the public eye

According to the celebrity, she consciously tries to protect her family's private life from excessive public attention.

You have to make an effort to keep part of your life private. But I think that when you have children, it is really important. They deserve that

— the actress stressed.

Cruz is convinced that her children should decide for themselves whether they want to connect their lives with a public profession in the future.

What Cruz said about 16 years of marriage

The actress also admitted that even after 16 years of marriage, she continues to discover new facets of her husband's character, despite having known him for more than 30 years.

I feel like I'm still learning in my relationship. And I'm with a person I've known for 33 years

— she noted.

Cruz and Bardem met on the set of the film "Jamón, jamón" in 1992, and their romantic relationship began after they worked together on the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in 2008.

Despite sharing the same profession, the couple tries not to work together too often in order to maintain a balance between their professional and personal lives.

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Stepan Haftko

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