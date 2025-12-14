$42.270.00
Peace plan will not be one that everyone likes - Zelenskyy

Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace plan will not satisfy everyone, as it contains compromises. He emphasized the importance of justice for Ukraine and the plan's effectiveness to prevent new Russian aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the peace plan would not be one that would satisfy everyone, and there would always be compromises in it. The head of state told journalists about this, writes UNN.

The plan will not be one that everyone will like. Of course, there are many compromises in one format or another of the plan. We sent the latest comments and changes regarding the plan to the USA

- the President noted.

According to him, the most important thing is that the plan should be as fair as possible, primarily for Ukraine, because Russia started the war. He emphasized that the peace plan must be effective so that it does not remain just a "piece of paper," but becomes an important step towards ending the war.

Zelenskyy also stressed that the plan must be such that after its signing, Russia would not have the opportunity to start a new aggression against the Ukrainian people.

Recall

Ukraine handed over to the American side its response to the latest draft peace plan. This document is the result of negotiations with Trump's team and European partners.

Ukraine has not yet received an official reaction from the United States regarding the latest proposals for the peace plan. President Zelenskyy noted that certain signals are coming through the negotiating team.

Olga Rozgon

