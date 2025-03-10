Patron Oleg Krot, together with volunteer organizations, delivered about 600 tons of nets for the front as part of the "Web" project

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106899 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343391 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173640 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144915 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196146 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124886 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The US and Russia are in talks for a complete ceasefire – Zelensky

April 3, 01:58 PM • 11643 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86431 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24242 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12111 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21119 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160392 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21125 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24246 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38717 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47323 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135887 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Patron Oleg Krot, together with volunteer organizations, delivered about 600 tons of nets for the front as part of the "Web" project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27055 views

Ukrainian volunteers delivered three trucks of protective nets for the army as part of the "Web" project. Used fishing nets effectively protect positions from enemy drones, creating multi-level defense.

Patron Oleg Krot, together with volunteer organizations, delivered about 600 tons of nets for the front as part of the "Web" project

Ukrainian volunteers continue to find new ways to help the military, and one of these effective solutions has been the use of discarded fishing nets to protect positions on the front line. As part of the "Web" project, another supply of nets for the army took place: the NGO "Tectonic Foundation", the charity fund "Volunteer Battalion", and the NGO "Union of Entrepreneurs of the Television and Film Industry" delivered three trucks of protective nets to the military, reports UNN.

One of the initiators of the project, a volunteer, philanthropist, and co-founder of the NGO "Tectonic Foundation" Oleg Krot emphasized that providing the army with such means of protection is a strategically important task that volunteers are actively working on.

"Today's initiative is a continuation of the "Web" project. We are engaged in selecting, delivering, and transferring nets that are used on the front line as protective and anti-drone means. Previous batches have already proven their effectiveness, and now we are working to ensure that as many units as possible receive these nets, as they really help our warriors," Oleg Krot said.

Protective nets work on the principle of creating a barrier against enemy drones. When a drone flies into a taut net, it gets tangled and loses the ability to strike. The head of the NGO "Union of Entrepreneurs of the Television and Film Industry" Artem Kolyubaev explains:

"These nets, which were previously used for fishing, we have learned to apply for the protection of military positions. They not only camouflage but also create multi-level protection against drones that cannot break through to our positions. This saves the lives of soldiers and preserves equipment on the front line," Kolyubaev noted.

Thanks to the unification of efforts from various volunteer organizations, the "Web" project is gaining momentum. Co-founder of the charity fund "Volunteer Battalion" Roman Bochkala said that the demand for such nets is growing daily:

"At first, there were doubts because this is just an ordinary fishing net, but practice has shown its effectiveness. A drone that flies into such a net simply gets tangled and cannot carry out its combat mission. The military is already reaching out to us with requests because they see the real benefit. We do not stop and will continue to deliver new batches of these protective nets to the front line," Bochkala emphasized.

Co-founder of the "Volunteer Battalion" fund Igor Bondarchuk also stressed that this initiative has become possible thanks to the joint efforts of many organizations and volunteers:

"Thanks to the coordination of various volunteer funds, more than 20 trucks of anti-drone nets have already been delivered to Ukraine. Another three trucks are being sent to the front line today, and they will really help our military protect themselves and their equipment. I want to thank everyone involved in this initiative, especially Oleg Krot and the "Tectonic Foundation," Bondarchuk said.

Ukrainian soldiers confirm the effectiveness of such protection. One of the fighters who participated in the installation of the nets shared his experience:

"At first glance, it’s just a fishing net, but in reality, it saves a lot. Drones – regardless of whether they are controlled by radio or optics – get tangled and do not reach the positions. Thanks to these nets, the lives of our warriors are preserved. The enemy has also seen our technology and even started to copy it for the protection of their logistics," the soldier noted.

Protective nets are becoming an integral part of defense and protection means in modern warfare, allowing to reduce threats from drones and camouflage military positions. Ukrainian volunteers and philanthropists continue to work on supplying these protective means to the front line to maximize the safety of our defenders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Oleg Krot
Ukraine
