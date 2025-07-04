Patrol officers warned about complicated traffic on the Odesa highway: what is the reason?
Kyiv • UNN
At 137 km of the Kyiv - Odesa highway, M-05, near the village of Yurkivka, Bila Tserkva district, a truck with grain overturned. Traffic in the direction of Odesa is complicated, two lanes are blocked.
On the Odesa highway in the Kyiv region, a truck carrying grain overturned. The road accident occurred near the village of Yurkivka, Bila Tserkva district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv patrol police on Telegram.
Details
The truck overturned at the 137 km mark of the Kyiv - Odesa, M-05 highway. Traffic towards Odesa is complicated: two lanes are blocked.
Patrol officers are on site ensuring traffic flow. Detour is carried out along the lane towards Kyiv. Dear road users, please be understanding of the temporary inconveniences, plan your routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions
In the Odesa region, an Opel driver exceeded the speed limit and drove off the road into a ditch: two dead 20.05.25, 11:21 • 2438 views