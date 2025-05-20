In the Odesa region, an Opel driver exceeded the speed limit and drove off the road into a ditch: two dead
A fatal accident occurred in the Izmail district: the driver and a passenger died. The Opel car flew into a ditch near the village of Novosilske, the driver was speeding.
A fatal accident in the Izmail district of Odesa region claimed the lives of two people. The driver of a car on the Odesa-Reni highway lost control and flew into a ditch. As a result of the accident, he and a female passenger of the car died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.
Details
The tragedy occurred on the evening of May 19 near the village of Novosilske. According to law enforcement officers, a 45-year-old man, driving an Opel car to the city of Reni, exceeded the speed limit and drove off the road into a ditch. As a result of the accident, the driver and his 34-year-old passenger died.
As part of the initiated proceedings, the police have appointed a number of examinations, including a toxicological one. The circumstances of the accident are being established, the investigation is ongoing.
