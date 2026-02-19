Patient's personal account launched in Ukraine: why it's convenient

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 5072 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 8666 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 8292 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 16131 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 14578 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 24778 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 24342 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24639 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23761 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18252 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.3m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 17671 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 22023 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 16396 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 11257 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 8624 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 8914 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 16132 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 24779 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 22176 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 40367 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Bloggers
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 11395 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 16532 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 23246 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 31245 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 32313 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
YouTube

Patient's personal account launched in Ukraine: why it's convenient

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

A patient's personal account has been launched in Ukraine. It provides access to declarations and personal data in the electronic healthcare system.

Patient's personal account launched in Ukraine: why it's convenient

A patient's cabinet has been launched in Ukraine — a digital service that provides access to declarations and personal data in the electronic healthcare system, UNN reports with reference to the National Health Service of Ukraine.

According to the NHSU, the e-cabinet provides access to:

✅ submitting a declaration to a family doctor or therapist;

✅ viewing current and previous declarations;

✅ viewing and updating personal data in the EHCS;

✅ changing the phone number used for authentication in the EHCS.

This is basic functionality, which will be expanded in the future. Over time, the cabinet will display medical records, test results, and electronic prescriptions — both from local systems and from the national one, the statement said.

Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it01.01.26, 12:10 • 66027 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealthTechnologies
Technology
Ukraine