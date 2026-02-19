Patient's personal account launched in Ukraine: why it's convenient

A patient's cabinet has been launched in Ukraine — a digital service that provides access to declarations and personal data in the electronic healthcare system, UNN reports with reference to the National Health Service of Ukraine.

According to the NHSU, the e-cabinet provides access to:

✅ submitting a declaration to a family doctor or therapist;

✅ viewing current and previous declarations;

✅ viewing and updating personal data in the EHCS;

✅ changing the phone number used for authentication in the EHCS.

This is basic functionality, which will be expanded in the future. Over time, the cabinet will display medical records, test results, and electronic prescriptions — both from local systems and from the national one, the statement said.

Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it