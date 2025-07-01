Patients' access to innovative medicines expanded: President Zelenskyy signed law

The document paves the way for financing procurement from local budgets and medical institutions' funds, in addition to state budget opportunities.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a Law aimed at expanding patient access to innovative medicines through managed access agreements (No. 4472-IX).

The document provides for the possibility of financing such procurements not only from the state budget but also from local budgets and medical institutions' funds. This will allow more patients, including those with orphan diseases, to receive treatment.

The President enacted the NSDC decision on reducing drug prices by 30% from March 1, 2025.

