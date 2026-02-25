Pasting photos of conscripts into foreigners' residence permits - a State Migration Service official and a lawyer created a scheme for draft dodgers

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers exposed an official of the migration service and a lawyer who are suspected of creating a scheme to evade mobilization. According to the investigation, they produced fake permanent residence permits, allegedly issued to foreigners. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the acting first deputy head of the regional State Migration Service department, together with a lawyer, established a mechanism for obtaining illegal benefits from conscripts and produced fake permanent residence permits, allegedly issued to foreigners, for $5,000.

In fact, men were given a fictitious status of foreigners, which allowed them to avoid checks of military registration documents during mobilization. For this purpose, data of real foreigners were used, but photos of Ukrainian citizens were pasted in. Communication with "clients" took place via messengers, money was transferred at personal meetings through an intermediary lawyer - the post says.

Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of 10 thousand dollars in illegal benefits. After the transfer of the fake permit, both suspects were detained. During the searches, a fake document, phones, and correspondence proving their coordination were seized.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office informed the State Migration Service official of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and his accomplice-lawyer under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Precautionary measures have already been chosen for the suspects. Investigators are identifying other involved parties and possible additional episodes.

