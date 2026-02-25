$43.260.03
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Pasting photos of conscripts into foreigners' residence permits - a State Migration Service official and a lawyer created a scheme for draft dodgers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an official of the migration service and a lawyer were exposed for producing fake permanent residence permits for draft dodgers. For 5 thousand dollars, they created a fictitious status of foreigners, using data of real persons.

Pasting photos of conscripts into foreigners' residence permits - a State Migration Service official and a lawyer created a scheme for draft dodgers

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers exposed an official of the migration service and a lawyer who are suspected of creating a scheme to evade mobilization. According to the investigation, they produced fake permanent residence permits, allegedly issued to foreigners. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the acting first deputy head of the regional State Migration Service department, together with a lawyer, established a mechanism for obtaining illegal benefits from conscripts and produced fake permanent residence permits, allegedly issued to foreigners, for $5,000.

In fact, men were given a fictitious status of foreigners, which allowed them to avoid checks of military registration documents during mobilization. For this purpose, data of real foreigners were used, but photos of Ukrainian citizens were pasted in. Communication with "clients" took place via messengers, money was transferred at personal meetings through an intermediary lawyer 

- the post says.

Law enforcement officers documented the receipt of 10 thousand dollars in illegal benefits. After the transfer of the fake permit, both suspects were detained. During the searches, a fake document, phones, and correspondence proving their coordination were seized.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office informed the State Migration Service official of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and his accomplice-lawyer under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Precautionary measures have already been chosen for the suspects. Investigators are identifying other involved parties and possible additional episodes.

Recall

An ambulance was detained at the Ukrainian-Romanian border, which was used by criminals to illegally transport citizens. 

Alla Kiosak

