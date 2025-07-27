Passenger train derailed in Germany: dead and injured

In Germany, on Sunday, July 27, a passenger train derailed. It is likely that at least three people died and 30 were injured as a result of the accident, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

Details

It is noted that the accident occurred in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg around 6:10 p.m. near the city of Riedlingen in the Biberach district. According to a spokesman for the federal police in Stuttgart, two carriages of the Deutsche Bahn regional express derailed.

Video footage from the scene of the accident shows rescuers working in the derailed carriages after the train accident, trying to reach the passengers. Loud screams can also be heard - the report says.

It is also indicated that a storm warning was announced in this region the day before. It is currently unknown whether the cause of the accident was a hurricane or fallen trees on the tracks. In total, there were about 100 passengers on the train.

