Passenger ship collides with dry cargo ship in Bosphorus Strait: eight injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Bosphorus, a ferry collided with a cargo ship. Eight people were injured and hospitalized. The incident occurred near the Üsküdar pier in Istanbul in the evening.
A collision occurred in the Bosphorus Strait between a Turkish passenger ferry and a cargo ship from Panama. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN Türk.
Details
It is noted that the incident happened in the area of the Üsküdar pier in Istanbul in the evening.
According to preliminary data, eight people were injured as a result of the incident. All of them were promptly taken to medical facilities in Istanbul for necessary assistance.
Coast Guard speedboats were dispatched to the scene to carry out evacuation work and ascertain the circumstances of the incident.
It is indicated that the cargo ship was towed to a safe place for damage assessment.
Recall
In July, in Miami (USA), a barge crashed into a boat with five children and an adult on board. Two children died then.
