06:48 PM • 8030 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
05:23 PM • 14639 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 15798 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 19624 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 32007 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23052 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30349 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37739 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59210 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47178 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Passenger ship collides with dry cargo ship in Bosphorus Strait: eight injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

In the Bosphorus, a ferry collided with a cargo ship. Eight people were injured and hospitalized. The incident occurred near the Üsküdar pier in Istanbul in the evening.

Passenger ship collides with dry cargo ship in Bosphorus Strait: eight injured

A collision occurred in the Bosphorus Strait between a Turkish passenger ferry and a cargo ship from Panama. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN Türk.

Details

It is noted that the incident happened in the area of the Üsküdar pier in Istanbul in the evening.

According to preliminary data, eight people were injured as a result of the incident. All of them were promptly taken to medical facilities in Istanbul for necessary assistance.

Coast Guard speedboats were dispatched to the scene to carry out evacuation work and ascertain the circumstances of the incident.

It is indicated that the cargo ship was towed to a safe place for damage assessment.

Recall

In July, in Miami (USA), a barge crashed into a boat with five children and an adult on board. Two children died then.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Istanbul