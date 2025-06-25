$41.790.08
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6666 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19646 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25853 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23350 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49191 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88726 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92620 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110971 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120520 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122206 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Passenger minibus and car collided near Lviv: 6 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

On June 24, at approximately 07:00 in the town of Dublyany, Lviv district, a Volkswagen Passat B7 and a Mercedes-Benz 609D collided. Six passengers of the Mercedes-Benz 609D sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized.

Passenger minibus and car collided near Lviv: 6 injured

A passenger minibus and a car collided near Lviv, six people were injured, and a criminal investigation has been opened, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv Oblast reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

The accident occurred on June 24, at approximately 07:00, in the town of Dublyany, Lviv district.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement officers, a collision occurred between a Volkswagen Passat B7, driven by a 29-year-old resident of Lviv, and a Mercedes-Benz 609D, driven by a 52-year-old resident of one of the villages in the Lviv district.

As a result of the accident, six passengers of the Mercedes-Benz 609D: residents of the Lviv district aged 23 and 45, a 63-year-old resident of one of the villages in the Lviv district, residents of the Zolochiv district aged 20 and 56, and a 67-year-old resident of Lviv sustained bodily injuries and were taken to the hospital

- reported the police.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided for by the article is restriction of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

In the Kirovohrad region, a large-scale traffic accident involving a truck and a minibus: three dead24.05.25, 13:02 • 4804 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv
