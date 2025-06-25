Passenger minibus and car collided near Lviv: 6 injured

A passenger minibus and a car collided near Lviv, six people were injured, and a criminal investigation has been opened, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv Oblast reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

The accident occurred on June 24, at approximately 07:00, in the town of Dublyany, Lviv district.

According to preliminary information from law enforcement officers, a collision occurred between a Volkswagen Passat B7, driven by a 29-year-old resident of Lviv, and a Mercedes-Benz 609D, driven by a 52-year-old resident of one of the villages in the Lviv district.

As a result of the accident, six passengers of the Mercedes-Benz 609D: residents of the Lviv district aged 23 and 45, a 63-year-old resident of one of the villages in the Lviv district, residents of the Zolochiv district aged 20 and 56, and a 67-year-old resident of Lviv sustained bodily injuries and were taken to the hospital - reported the police.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of traffic safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided for by the article is restriction of liberty for up to three years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

