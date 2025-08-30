Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the main thing now is to give law enforcement time to find out the circumstances and find the shooter

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced that all necessary forces are already working at the scene where the murder of the former head of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, took place, and law enforcement officers should be given time to clarify all circumstances and find the shooter, writes UNN.

Today, Ukraine lost Andriy Parubiy. May he rest in peace. Sincere condolences to Andriy Volodymyrovych's family and friends. All necessary forces are already working at the scene. Now the main thing is to give law enforcement officers time to clarify all circumstances and find the shooter. - Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon and that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv region.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported the opening of criminal proceedings regarding the murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv. The identity of the attacker and the circumstances of the crime are being established.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He was the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.