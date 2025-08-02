Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCR

Men detained yesterday, August 1, for visiting a Kyiv club on a Day of Mourning, were taken to the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCR). This was reported to UNN by a source.

Details

As reported by a UNN source, the detained men who organized a party in Kyiv on the Day of Mourning were taken to the TCR because many of them were wanted as individuals evading military service obligations.

Addition

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video showing an entertainment event being held in one of the establishments in the Holosiivskyi district on the Day of Mourning for the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital, which resulted in the death of 31 people, including five children.