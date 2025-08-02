$41.710.00
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 39967 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 147413 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 134011 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 80557 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 87670 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 156831 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 72744 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 157000 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 153426 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1726 views

Men detained at a party in a Kyiv club on a Day of Mourning were taken to the TCC. Many of them were wanted as draft dodgers.

Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCR

Men detained yesterday, August 1, for visiting a Kyiv club on a Day of Mourning, were taken to the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCR). This was reported to UNN by a source.

Details

As reported by a UNN source, the detained men who organized a party in Kyiv on the Day of Mourning were taken to the TCR because many of them were wanted as individuals evading military service obligations.

Addition

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video showing an entertainment event being held in one of the establishments in the Holosiivskyi district on the Day of Mourning for the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital, which resulted in the death of 31 people, including five children.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv