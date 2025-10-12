Agents of the ATESH partisan movement carried out a successful sabotage on the railway infrastructure in the Novocherkassk area of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. This was reported on the movement's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the schedule of movement of echelons with military equipment and personnel was disrupted by targeted influence on the control system.

This railway junction is key for transferring ammunition, weapons, and personnel to the southern direction. It is through Novocherkassk that the occupiers regularly supply shells for artillery and missiles for multiple launch rocket systems. - the report says.

ATESH indicates that the disruption in the operation of the junction created a chain reaction of delays in critically important supplies for the occupation groups - in particular, the disruption of the transportation schedule will directly affect the intensity of shelling of Ukrainian cities and the combat capability of enemy units.

Recall

The ATESH partisan movement records catastrophic losses of the occupiers in the southern direction. In a week, the 385th motorized rifle and 345th airborne assault regiments lost 126 killed and 228 wounded.

