Partisans carried out sabotage and disrupted the logistics of the occupiers in Luhansk region - "ATESH"

Partisans of the "Atesh" military movement destroyed a transformer substation on the railway near the city in the Luhansk region. The result of the successfully carried out sabotage was the disruption of the logistics of the occupying forces and delays in the supply of equipment and spare parts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Movement.

Agents of our movement destroyed a transformer substation on the railway near the city. Stanytsia Luhanska in the Luhansk region - the "Atesh" post reads.

According to the partisans, the occupiers used this road to transport resources for supplying troops, as well as military equipment and personnel directly

It is noted that the result of the successfully carried out sabotage was the disruption of the logistics of the occupying forces and delays in the supply of equipment and spare parts.

Partisans struck the railway traffic control system, which significantly affects the supply of ammunition and equipment to the Robotyn and Kamyansky directions. This causes logistical chaos for the enemy.

In Crimea, the occupiers are preparing raids on pro-Ukrainian activists - ATESH