Participated in the occupation of Kyiv region, killed and looted: Russian soldier sentenced to life imprisonment

According to the SBU, a Russian serviceman who was involved in war crimes during the occupation of the Kyiv region in 2022 received a life sentence in absentia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is about Yefreitor Nadbit Dabayev, a 24-year-old deputy commander of a combat vehicle of the 8th motorized rifle company of the 37th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. According to the investigation, in March 2022, he participated in the occupation of the village of Gavronshchyna, Bucha district, where he shot a man with a machine gun, stole two cars from local residents, and threatened them with weapons, demanding "confessions of involvement in the resistance movement".

Before the execution, the occupier also tried to "extract" testimony from the murdered man about his involvement in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU, the court found Dabayev guilty in absentia under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including war crimes committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy.

Recall

A Russian Armed Forces serviceman who shot two civilians in the Kharkiv region in 2024 will appear before the court. He faces life imprisonment.