Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit support the Peace Formula: text of the declaration

Participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit support the Peace Formula: text of the declaration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23158 views

The participants of the summit in Croatia reaffirmed their support for the Ukrainian peace formula and called for increased assistance to Ukraine. The declaration condemns Russian aggression and reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The participants of the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit reaffirmed their support for the Ukrainian peace formula as a necessary basis for restoring peace in Ukraine. They also called on the entire international community to strengthen support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. This is stated in the joint declaration of the summit, which took place on October 9 in Croatia, reports UNN with reference to the OP. 

“Today, as participants of the Dubrovnik Summit, we are adopting the following declaration:

  1. Almost 1000 days have passed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. We condemn in the strongest terms this unprovoked, unjustified and illegal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Russia's aggressive war is a crime against the Ukrainian people, a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and a grave threat to the peace, security and stability of South-Eastern Europe, the entire European continent and the world as a whole.
  2. Our support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders remains unwavering. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to continue to provide Ukraine and its people with full support for as long as necessary.
  3. We express our respect and condolences to the Ukrainian people, who have been courageously, enduringly and heroically resisting Russian armed aggression since 2014.
  4. Building on the Joint Declaration of the First Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimean Platform, adopted in Zagreb on October 25, 2022, and the results of the Fourth Summit of the International Crimean Platform, held in Kyiv on September 11, 2024, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, by continuing to provide Ukraine with comprehensive assistance to counter Russian aggression.
  5. We fully support the outcome of the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Switzerland in June 2024. The path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine can only be based on international law, including the UN Charter. In this regard, we reaffirm our support for President Zelenskyy's Ukrainian Formula for Peace as a necessary basis  for restoring such peace. We express our support for Ukraine's efforts in this direction and emphasize our readiness to actively participate in the implementation of the points of the Peace Formula.
  6. We call on the entire international community, which is working to restore international peace and security at the global level, to strengthen its support for Ukraine in its ongoing struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity. At the same time, we call on all countries not to provide material or other support to Russia's aggressive war. We emphasized the importance of coherence with the decisions and measures of the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union.
  7. We emphasize that any form of aggression against a sovereign state is unacceptable. All countries must refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity, sovereignty or political independence of any state. In this context, we emphasize that the withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine, the cessation of hostilities and the restoration of Ukraine's full control over its state borders are non-negotiable conditions for the restoration of peace.
  8. We condemn in the strongest terms any attempt by Russia to forcibly and illegally annex parts of Ukraine's territory. Such attempts constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including the UN Charter, as well as of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions are integral parts of Ukraine. In this context, we consider the so-called elections held by Russia in March and September 2024 on the territory of Ukraine to be null and void.
  9. We reaffirm our strong commitment to intensify our joint efforts to ensure further progress and mutual support for the partners in South Eastern Europe, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia on their path to EU membership based on the criteria achieved. The accession of these new members to the European Union is the best guarantee of regional stability, security and prosperity. We welcome the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine, as well as with Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Moldova.
  10.  We welcome the fact that at the NATO Summit in Washington, Allies reaffirmed their commitment to continue to support Ukraine on its irreversible path of full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership.
  11. We reiterate our firm determination to bring to justice those responsible for the crime of aggression, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.
  12. We note Ukraine's ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court as an important step towards accountability for the most serious crimes of international concern, and emphasize the importance of ensuring the Court's ability to fully exercise its jurisdiction.
  13. We agree to continue our cooperation and focus our efforts on the release of all prisoners of war, unlawfully detained persons and the return of all illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainians, especially children.
  14. We agree that food security and mine action overlap and are mutually reinforcing. In line with the conclusions of the International Donor Conference on Humanitarian Mine Action in Ukraine, held in Zagreb on 11-12 October 2023, we discussed demining in the context of Ukraine's recovery as a crucial first step towards the safe return of people and the resumption of economic and agricultural activities. Food security should not be used as a weapon. Ukrainian agricultural products should be safely and freely supplied to interested countries. In this context, free, full and safe commercial navigation in accordance with international law, as well as access to seaports in the Black and Azov Seas, are critical. Attacks on merchant vessels in ports and along the entire route, as well as on civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable.
  15. We emphasize the critical importance of Ukraine's energy security, especially as winter approaches. Ukraine's power plants and energy infrastructure continue to suffer massive damage as a result of Russia's systematic and deliberate attacks. Today, we reviewed opportunities to intensify our efforts, including further active engagement of the private sector, to provide Ukraine with the equipment and funding needed to mitigate the consequences. We also emphasize the need for greater coordination and planning at the regional level, as well as the establishment of effective electrical interconnectors to mitigate the negative effects of damage caused by Russia's attacks.
  16. We also emphasize that any use of nuclear energy and nuclear facilities must be safe, secure, safeguarded and environmentally sound. In this context, we emphasize that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant should be returned to full sovereign control of Ukraine and operated safely and securely in accordance with the IAEA's seven fundamental principles and five specific principles, and under its supervision.
  17. We express our readiness to continue to engage in the ongoing and post-war recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine to enable the Ukrainian people to rebuild their country, engaging all relevant partners, including private companies and international financial institutions, to provide the financial support, investment and expertise necessary to ensure a prosperous future for Ukraine.
  18. There can be no free, peaceful and prosperous Europe without a free, peaceful and prosperous Ukraine. The commitment of the participants of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik to this goal remains unwavering.”

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

