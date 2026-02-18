Partial blackout in Russia's Belgorod: what is known

$43.260.09
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 22576 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 17277 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 27500 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 21567 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 17146 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 21427 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24365 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17525 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18453 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Publications
Exclusives
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 27496 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the Court
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Robert Fico
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Great Britain
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
The Diplomat

Partial blackout in Russia's Belgorod: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Russia's Belgorod, leading to power and heat supply disruptions. Power outages have partially affected Belgorod, Shebekino, and the Shebekino district.

Partial blackout in Russia's Belgorod: what is known

In Russia's Belgorod, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a strike. This was reported by Belgorod mayor Valentin Demidov, UNN reports.

Details

In Russia's Belgorod, power and heat supply disruptions have begun.

According to Russian media, power partially disappeared in Belgorod, Shebekino, and the Shebekinsky district.

However, soon the electricity supply was restored on some streets of Belgorod and in a number of settlements of the Belgorod district.

Add

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that another massive missile attack on the energy facilities of the city of Belgorod.

There is extensive damage. We see that there is a partial loss of electricity, heat, so we are now sorting it out. As always, our emergency crews have already gone out to restore it 

- added Gladkov.

Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shelling16.02.26, 00:26 • 14211 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity