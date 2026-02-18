Partial blackout in Russia's Belgorod: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Russia's Belgorod, leading to power and heat supply disruptions. Power outages have partially affected Belgorod, Shebekino, and the Shebekino district.
In Russia's Belgorod, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a strike. This was reported by Belgorod mayor Valentin Demidov, UNN reports.
Details
In Russia's Belgorod, power and heat supply disruptions have begun.
According to Russian media, power partially disappeared in Belgorod, Shebekino, and the Shebekinsky district.
However, soon the electricity supply was restored on some streets of Belgorod and in a number of settlements of the Belgorod district.
Add
Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that another massive missile attack on the energy facilities of the city of Belgorod.
There is extensive damage. We see that there is a partial loss of electricity, heat, so we are now sorting it out. As always, our emergency crews have already gone out to restore it
Massive damage to energy infrastructure recorded in Belgorod region due to massive shelling16.02.26, 00:26 • 14211 views