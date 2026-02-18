Partial blackout in Russia's Belgorod: what is known

In Russia's Belgorod, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of a strike. This was reported by Belgorod mayor Valentin Demidov, UNN reports.

In Russia's Belgorod, power and heat supply disruptions have begun.

According to Russian media, power partially disappeared in Belgorod, Shebekino, and the Shebekinsky district.

However, soon the electricity supply was restored on some streets of Belgorod and in a number of settlements of the Belgorod district.

Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that another massive missile attack on the energy facilities of the city of Belgorod.

There is extensive damage. We see that there is a partial loss of electricity, heat, so we are now sorting it out. As always, our emergency crews have already gone out to restore it