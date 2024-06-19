Part of Sumy was left without electricity due to an accident
Kyiv • UNN
The emergency situation in Ukrenergo's networks caused a temporary power outage for some residents of Sumy, but power engineers are working to solve the problem and restore power supply in accordance with the outage schedules.
An emergency situation caused a temporary power outage for some residents of Sumy, Sumyoblenergo reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Due to an emergency situation in the networks of NPC Ukrenergo, some residents of Sumy are temporarily without electricity. Power engineers are working to solve the problem! Soon the situation will be resolved and electricity distribution will continue according to the schedules of hourly outages," the company said.
The enemy attacked a power facility at night, outage schedules are in place for the whole day - Ministry of Energy19.06.24, 10:12 • 25965 views