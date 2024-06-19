The enemy attacked a power facility at night, outage schedules are in place for the whole day - Ministry of Energy

The enemy attacked an energy facility in the central region at night, damaging equipment. Power outage schedules are being applied throughout the day. This was reported on Wednesday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"Due to the deficit in the power system, which is the result of massive Russian attacks, hourly blackout schedules are applied from 0:00 to 24:00. If the situation changes, the information will be updated," the statement reads.

Shelling

"At night, the enemy attacked an energy facility in the central region. There is damaged equipment. The State Emergency Service and police were called to the scene," the Ministry of Energy said.

In Lviv region, a nighttime enemy strike reportedly damaged overhead lines and electrical equipment. 285 metering points were de-energized. Restoration works are underway.

Power outages

A high-voltage overhead line was disconnected in the Kyiv region. During the day, it was put back online. The reason for the outage was a short circuit on the line, which runs through the territory of Belarus (after 24.02.22, Ukrainian power engineers have no access to the maintenance of this line).

In Poltava region, equipment at one of the substations was disconnected, which resulted in a power outage for household consumers and administrative buildings. Everyone was supplied with power.

In Volyn, an overhead power line was briefly disconnected. Household consumers lost power. Everyone has been supplied with power.

An overhead power line of a regional power company was disconnected in Odesa region. Household consumers lost power. Within an hour, everyone was supplied with power.

Emergency

In the eastern region, a high-voltage overhead line, part of which passes through the combat zone, was found to have stolen wires totaling more than 62 kilometers. A number of poles were knocked to the ground. The matter has been reported to the police.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 28,000 MWh. No exports are expected.