"Part of Russia's hybrid attacks against Europe": Ukraine expresses solidarity with Lithuania over Belarusian provocations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Ukraine supported Lithuania over Belarusian provocations and airspace incursions, which caused disruptions to civil aviation. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Lukashenka's actions hybrid attacks by the Russian Federation against Europe.

"Part of Russia's hybrid attacks against Europe": Ukraine expresses solidarity with Lithuania over Belarusian provocations

Ukraine stands in solidarity with Lithuania in the face of Belarusian provocations and airspace incursions that have caused disruptions to civil aviation. This was stated on the X social network by Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the actions of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka should be considered as part of Russia's hybrid attacks against Europe.

We call for European unity, strength and pressure on both regimes to make it clear that such actions have a price.

- Sybiha wrote.

He added that "together we can ensure security in Europe."

Context

Lithuania called on the EU to impose new sanctions against Belarus after the flight of contraband balloons. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called it part of the Belarusian regime's hybrid warfare.

President of the European Council António Costa stated that the European Union supports Lithuania in connection with regular flights of contraband balloons from Belarus. He assured of full solidarity with the people of Lithuania and called on Belarus to stop hybrid activities.

Lithuania temporarily closed its border with Belarus: exceptions will apply to diplomats and EU citizens29.10.25, 17:42 • 2172 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Andriy Sybiha
European Union
Lithuania
Europe
Ukraine