Parliament's session hall is empty today because deputies 'were poisoned in the canteen' - MP

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko named the reason for the empty session hall in parliament, and consequently - the impossibility of considering issues, as poisoning among fellow MPs, writes UNN.

The session hall is empty. As Oleksandr Kornienko said - there is no potential in the hall. Why not? Because the deputies were poisoned, and the activity of the Ukrainian parliament during the war was forcibly suspended, we cannot work because our colleagues were poisoned in the canteen. - Tyshchenko said in a video on Telegram.

Addition

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that on Thursday, February 12, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not consider any issues during the plenary session due to a lack of votes.

"Partially true due to the poisoning of deputies (as they say yesterday in the canteen). And many are on business trips," Zheleznyak noted.