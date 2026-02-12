Parliament's session hall is empty today because deputies 'were poisoned in the canteen' - MP

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
09:49 AM • 3038 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 12906 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 48584 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 36509 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 49034 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 39158 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 32427 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 28042 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 52656 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 20375 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.9m/s
90%
732mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Kyiv: medics called to Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districtsFebruary 12, 01:08 AM • 4476 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 29527 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 26838 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 10844 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 14907 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 52658 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 46598 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 48191 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 57882 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 70148 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Vitali Klitschko
Mark Rutte
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Dnipro
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 15112 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 26297 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 28136 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 28775 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 30114 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
WhatsApp

Parliament's session hall is empty today because deputies 'were poisoned in the canteen' - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko stated that the empty session hall and the inability to consider issues are related to the poisoning of fellow deputies. Yaroslav Zhelezniak confirmed that on February 12, the Rada did not consider any issues due to a lack of votes, partly due to the poisoning of deputies.

Parliament's session hall is empty today because deputies 'were poisoned in the canteen' - MP

People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko named the reason for the empty session hall in parliament, and consequently - the impossibility of considering issues, as poisoning among fellow MPs, writes UNN.

The session hall is empty. As Oleksandr Kornienko said - there is no potential in the hall. Why not? Because the deputies were poisoned, and the activity of the Ukrainian parliament during the war was forcibly suspended, we cannot work because our colleagues were poisoned in the canteen.

- Tyshchenko said in a video on Telegram.

Addition

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported that on Thursday, February 12, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine did not consider any issues during the plenary session due to a lack of votes.

"Partially true due to the poisoning of deputies (as they say yesterday in the canteen). And many are on business trips," Zheleznyak noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mykola Tyshchenko
Verkhovna Rada