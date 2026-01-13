Parliamentary committee supported Natalukha's appointment as head of the State Property Fund

$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 2866 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 5664 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 13586 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 15293 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 19937 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30515 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47489 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35573 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33820 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59017 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 13587 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 19484 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59017 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 53613 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 59332 views
Parliamentary committee supported Natalukha's appointment as head of the State Property Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

The Committee on Economic Policy supported the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund. MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced that a vote in the Rada would follow.

Parliamentary committee supported Natalukha's appointment as head of the State Property Fund

The Committee on Economic Policy supported the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as the Head of the State Property Fund. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

The Committee on Economic Policy supported the appointment of the Committee's head, Dmytro Natalukha, as the Head of the State Property Fund. There will be a vote in the Rada now.

- the MP reported.

The Verkhovna Rada received a submission for the appointment of Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund - MP13.01.26, 15:59 • 1198 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Yaroslav Zheleznyak