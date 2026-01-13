Parliamentary committee supported Natalukha's appointment as head of the State Property Fund

The Committee on Economic Policy supported the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as the Head of the State Property Fund. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

The Committee on Economic Policy supported the appointment of the Committee's head, Dmytro Natalukha, as the Head of the State Property Fund. There will be a vote in the Rada now. - the MP reported.

