Parliament adopts draft law on transparency of local self-government bodies

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a draft law on transparency of local government. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill by my colleague Roman Lozynskyi No. 6401 on transparency of local self-government bodies... "For" in total - 262 - Zheleznyak wrote.

Zheleznyak said he was introducing the law:

Publication of video recordings of sessions and standing committees of local councils (after the war - live broadcasts);

The archive of meeting records is kept publicly for at least 5 years;



Reports at board meetings in Ukrainian only;



Mandatory publication of draft agendas of meetings of permanent commissions and the results of roll-call voting;



Information on the property rights of territorial communities is regularly published in the form of open data. This tool will allow investors to find interesting objects for investment in the community;



A regular inventory of community assets to help the council, citizens and businesses better assess available community resources and use them more efficiently;



More transparency after the end of martial law.



Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the second reading the draft law on corporate governance reform of state-owned enterprises. The draft law is an important condition for fulfilling our European integration obligations.