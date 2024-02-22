Parliament adopts draft law on transparency of local self-government bodies

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 38707 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 149095 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89700 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320579 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264907 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201265 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237172 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252970 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159087 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372452 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+15°
1.9m/s
47%
F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 129822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 97956 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91187 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33702 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76548 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 76996 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 149095 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 320579 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 228124 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 264907 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26259 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33890 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33349 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 91500 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 98255 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Parliament adopts draft law on transparency of local self-government bodies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21496 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law introducing transparency requirements for local governments, including the publication of video recordings and minutes of meetings on the Internet, holding meetings and reports in Ukrainian.

Parliament adopts draft law on transparency of local self-government bodies

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a draft law on transparency of local government. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill by my colleague Roman Lozynskyi No. 6401 on transparency of local self-government bodies... "For" in total - 262

- Zheleznyak wrote.

Zheleznyak said he was introducing the law:

  • Publication of video recordings of sessions and standing committees of local councils (after the war - live broadcasts);
  • The archive of meeting records is kept publicly for at least 5 years;
  • Reports at board meetings in Ukrainian only;
  • Mandatory publication of draft agendas of meetings of permanent commissions and the results of roll-call voting;
  • Information on the property rights of territorial communities is regularly published in the form of open data. This tool will allow investors to find interesting objects for investment in the community;
  • A regular inventory of community assets to help the council, citizens and businesses better assess available community resources and use them more efficiently; 
  • More transparency after the end of martial law.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed in the second reading the draft law on corporate governance reform of state-owned enterprises. The draft law is an important condition for fulfilling our European integration obligations. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87