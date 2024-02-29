$41.340.03
Pantsir-S1 overturned in Sochi, Russia: video

Kyiv

 28891 views

The Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system overturned while being escorted by police in Sochi, Russia.

In Sochi, Russia, an anti-aircraft missile and gun system  "Pantsir-S1", which was moving through the city accompanied by law enforcement officers, overturned on the road. UNN reports this with reference to "Crimean Wind". 

In Sochi, a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile system, which was traveling under police escort, overturned. The accident happened early in the morning near the bridge over the Mamayka River

- the message says. 

The moment of the accident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Putin admits that Russia has already hit Ukraine with Zircon missiles. He threatened with "Sarmat"29.02.24, 12:18 • 24091 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

