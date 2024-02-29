Pantsir-S1 overturned in Sochi, Russia: video

In Sochi, Russia, an anti-aircraft missile and gun system "Pantsir-S1", which was moving through the city accompanied by law enforcement officers, overturned on the road. UNN reports this with reference to "Crimean Wind".

The moment of the accident was recorded by surveillance cameras.

