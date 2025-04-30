$41.740.01
Pakistani Intelligence: India planning attack within 24-36 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

Pakistani intelligence claims that India is preparing a military operation within a day and a half. This comes amid rising tensions between the nuclear powers.

Pakistani Intelligence: India planning attack within 24-36 hours

India will attack Pakistan within the next day and a half. This was reported on social network X by journalist Ather Kazmi, citing Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, this information has been confirmed by Pakistani intelligence.

Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours

- Kazmi quoted the Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan.

It should be added that tensions are rising between the two nuclear-armed states after India claimed Pakistan was involved in an attack last week on a tourist spot in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people.

Recall

On the eve, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that his country is on high alert for an attack from India. At the same time, according to him, Pakistan will use its arsenal of nuclear weapons only if "there is a direct threat to our existence".

Clashes Erupt Between India and Pakistan Along Border - Clash Report29.04.25, 21:57 • 4354 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
India
Pakistan
