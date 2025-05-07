Pakistan claims to have shot down two Indian planes in response to missile strikes

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have stated that they shot down two Indian planes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local Samaa TV.

Details

The media specifies that a Rafale fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force was shot down near eastern Ahmedpur in Bahawalpur. At the same time, Pakistani fighters remained unharmed.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif stated that the country is responding to India's attack.

The insidious enemy has carried out cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan. Pakistan has every right to respond with force to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is being given. The entire nation supports the Pakistani armed forces, the morale of the entire Pakistani nation is high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani armed forces know how to fight the enemy. We will never allow the enemy to succeed in its vile goals - wrote the head of the Pakistani government on social network X.

The publication adds that the events taking place now indicate "an escalation of the conflict, as both countries are nuclear powers, which raises concerns about regional stability."

Let us remind you

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur, "striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists", the Indian Army said. The strikes were carried out on the territory of Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India to Conduct Civil Defense Drills Amid Escalating Conflict with Pakistan