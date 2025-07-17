Paid almost UAH 2 million for land they did not use: the head of the municipal choir "Kyiv" is suspected of causing damage to the capital

The director-artistic director of the Kyiv Chamber Choir received a suspicion notice due to official negligence. According to the investigation, the official did not change the terms of the agreement with the investor, as a result of which the communal institution paid almost UAH 1.9 million for land rent, which the private developer was supposed to pay. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed the artistic director-director of the municipal academic chamber choir "Kyiv" concert institution of culture about suspicion of improper performance of official duties (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the post says.

As noted by the prosecutors, it was established that he concluded an Investment Agreement, according to which an office building with parking was to be built on the institution's plot on Laboratorna Street.

According to this agreement, the investor was supposed to pay the land rent. Subsequently, an Additional Agreement to the Investment Agreement was signed, which no longer contained the clause on rent payment by the investor. As a result, the communal concert institution paid for the land instead of the private company - added the prosecutor's office.

The official was supposed to settle the issue of land payment and change this clause of the agreement so that the communal enterprise would not pay for a plot it does not use. However, the official, as stated, took no action.

As a result, the capital's budget suffered "material damage of almost UAH 1.9 million" – this is the amount that the communal enterprise paid for land rent over several years.

