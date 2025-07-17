$41.810.01
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
08:49 AM • 18372 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 211799 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 125646 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:34 PM • 151821 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
July 16, 05:16 PM • 134744 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head "Ukroboronprom" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 103793 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 264910 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 69821 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 78718 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 90891 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Paid almost UAH 2 million for land they did not use: the head of the municipal choir "Kyiv" is suspected of causing damage to the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2944 views

The director of the Kyiv Chamber Choir received a suspicion notice due to official negligence. The communal institution paid almost UAH 1.9 million for land rent, which should have been paid by a private developer.

Paid almost UAH 2 million for land they did not use: the head of the municipal choir "Kyiv" is suspected of causing damage to the capital

The director-artistic director of the Kyiv Chamber Choir received a suspicion notice due to official negligence. According to the investigation, the official did not change the terms of the agreement with the investor, as a result of which the communal institution paid almost UAH 1.9 million for land rent, which the private developer was supposed to pay. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed the artistic director-director of the municipal academic chamber choir "Kyiv" concert institution of culture about suspicion of improper performance of official duties (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the post says.

As noted by the prosecutors, it was established that he concluded an Investment Agreement, according to which an office building with parking was to be built on the institution's plot on Laboratorna Street.

According to this agreement, the investor was supposed to pay the land rent. Subsequently, an Additional Agreement to the Investment Agreement was signed, which no longer contained the clause on rent payment by the investor. As a result, the communal concert institution paid for the land instead of the private company

- added the prosecutor's office.

The official was supposed to settle the issue of land payment and change this clause of the agreement so that the communal enterprise would not pay for a plot it does not use. However, the official, as stated, took no action.

As a result, the capital's budget suffered "material damage of almost UAH 1.9 million" – this is the amount that the communal enterprise paid for land rent over several years.

Fictitious booking and embezzlement in Odesa's municipal enterprises: over 50 searches conducted, arrests made7/16/25, 6:21 PM • 3568 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
