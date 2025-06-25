PACE recognizes Russia's energy terror against Ukraine as a crime - MP

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution on a just and sustainable energy transition, which includes amendments regarding Russian aggression and systemic terror against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. This was reported by People's Deputy of Ukraine and member of the Permanent Delegation to the PACE Oleksiy Goncharenko, reports UNN.

Details

The resolution was supported by 67 votes, 12 parliamentarians voted against and another 21 abstained.

Goncharenko also explained in detail what exactly is taken into account in the PACE resolution:

Condemnation of attacks on civilian energy infrastructure

- Russia deliberately and systematically strikes civilian energy facilities in Ukraine;

- this is a gross violation of international humanitarian law;

- this is a direct threat to international energy security;

- this undermines global climate goals, because the war delays the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Responsibility of the aggressor and protection of renewable energy facilities

The representative of Ukraine initiated a clear call to condemn any military aggression against civilian energy facilities - and especially solar, wind and other renewable energy facilities.

Support for Ukraine in the restoration of a new energy system

The deputy proposed to add a separate clause on the need for long-term technical, material and financial assistance to Ukraine for:

- restoration of energy infrastructure;

- transition to a decentralized, sustainable and environmentally friendly energy system;

- providing Ukrainians with light, heat and critical services even in times of war.

Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine