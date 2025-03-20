Overnight, the Russians launched over 30 KABs at Kupyansk: 1 dead and 3 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian aviation struck Kupyansk all night, launching over 30 CABs at the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, one person died and three were injured.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian aviation struck Kupyansk all night, firing more than 30 KABs at the central part of the city, one person died, three were injured, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synegubov said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Enemy aviation struck Kupyansk all night. We are recording a deterioration in the security situation in the city. The enemy continues to attack civilian and infrastructure facilities and terrorize civilians. More than 30 KABs hit the central part of the city. During a massive attack by the occupiers, three local residents were injured. One person died
According to him, specialized services continued to eliminate the consequences of enemy strikes in the morning. "The situation in Kupyansk remains tense," Synegubov said.
Over the past day, according to data from Synegubov, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region in three districts, Kupyansk was the most affected. One person was killed and 4 were injured, residential buildings and an administrative building were damaged. An outpatient clinic for general practice-family medicine in Shipuvate was also damaged.
The State Emergency Service in the region showed the consequences of the Russian attacks.
