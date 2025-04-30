Over Ukraine, 50 out of 108 drones launched by Russia since nightfall were shot down

$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11486 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24718 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 51000 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 35903 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164605 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145424 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105292 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130595 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106290 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88883 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 70123 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 51694 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 43915 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 43812 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45121 views
Publications

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 51001 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45540 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 107942 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 164606 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 187031 views
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 10602 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 17211 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 77434 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 93602 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 90154 views
Over Ukraine, 50 out of 108 drones launched by Russia since nightfall were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4114 views

Overnight on April 30, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones, targeting Dnipro and Kharkiv. 50 "Shaheds" were shot down, 22 drones were lost, Kharkiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

Over Ukraine, 50 out of 108 drones launched by Russia since nightfall were shot down

From the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones, 50 of them were shot down, 22 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 30, the enemy attacked with 108 strike UAVs and unmanned simulators of other types from the districts: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

"The main directions of the attack are Dnipro and Kharkiv," the Air Force reported.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 11.30, the downing of 50 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed

- reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

22 enemy unmanned simulators, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected," the report says.

"Two enemy UAVs are in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat work continues!" - noted in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones overnight, 375 since the beginning of the week: Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack30.04.25, 11:08 • 7528 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
