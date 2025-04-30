Over Ukraine, 50 out of 108 drones launched by Russia since nightfall were shot down

From the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones, 50 of them were shot down, 22 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 30, the enemy attacked with 108 strike UAVs and unmanned simulators of other types from the districts: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

"The main directions of the attack are Dnipro and Kharkiv," the Air Force reported.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 11.30, the downing of 50 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

22 enemy unmanned simulators, as indicated, are locationally lost (without negative consequences).

"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected," the report says.

"Two enemy UAVs are in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat work continues!" - noted in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones overnight, 375 since the beginning of the week: Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack