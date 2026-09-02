Over the past day, Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian military personnel and nearly 2,000 UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Russia lost 1,390 military personnel, 4 tanks, 62 artillery systems and 1,969 UAVs. The enemy’s total losses reached 1,491,030 personnel.
Over the course of September 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian military personnel. This was reported by UNN, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
In particular, Russian forces lost 4 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, and 62 artillery systems.
The enemy suffered its greatest equipment losses in drones — the Defense Forces destroyed 1,969 operational-tactical UAVs.
Ukrainian troops also destroyed 383 vehicles and fuel trucks, 12 ground robotic systems, and 2 units of special equipment belonging to the Russian Federation.
As of September 2, 2026, the total personnel losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to approximately 1,491,030 military personnel. The data continues to be уточнено.
Reminder
In August, Ukrainian troops eliminated 42,020 occupiers. Over the three summer months, losses of the Russian army reached 124,170 personnel.
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