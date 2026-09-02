Over the course of September 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian military personnel. This was reported by UNN, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In particular, Russian forces lost 4 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, and 62 artillery systems.

The enemy suffered its greatest equipment losses in drones — the Defense Forces destroyed 1,969 operational-tactical UAVs.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed 383 vehicles and fuel trucks, 12 ground robotic systems, and 2 units of special equipment belonging to the Russian Federation.

As of September 2, 2026, the total personnel losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amount to approximately 1,491,030 military personnel. The data continues to be уточнено.

Reminder

In August, Ukrainian troops eliminated 42,020 occupiers. Over the three summer months, losses of the Russian army reached 124,170 personnel.

The greatest danger now is not fatigue with the front, but the world's growing accustomed to it — Zelenskyy at the prayer breakfast