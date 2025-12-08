Over the past day, there were 131 combat engagements at the front, most battles were in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff report

As of 10:00 PM on December 8, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 131 enemy attacks on the front line, continuing to resolutely deter attempts by Russian invaders to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the General Staff, during the current day, Russian troops launched 44 air strikes, dropping 111 guided bombs, and also used 3053 kamikaze drones and carried out 3235 shellings.

Pokrovsk direction: 36 enemy attacks took place in the areas of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Pokrovsk and other settlements. According to preliminary data, 84 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, and 12 UAVs and 6 units of automotive equipment were destroyed. The battles continue.

Oleksandrivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by invaders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve and Verbove.

Kostiantynivka direction: 16 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy tried to storm positions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka and other points.

Huliaipole direction: 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Solodke, Pryvilne and Huliaipole.

Lyman direction: The Defense Forces repelled eight assault actions, two combat engagements are ongoing.

Sloviansk direction: the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka and Dronivka.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction: eight enemy attacks took place, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy made four attempts to advance.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions at this time.

