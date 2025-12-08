Over the past day, there were 131 combat engagements at the front, most battles were in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff report

$42.060.13
07:50 PM • 3768 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 10080 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 12719 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 18524 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 20739 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 27143 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 32836 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 31371 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17998 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 32595 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - mediaDecember 8, 01:08 PM • 11229 views
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"December 8, 01:43 PM • 10133 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is knownDecember 8, 02:17 PM • 14770 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 11115 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 8552 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 8572 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 32843 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 31375 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 32598 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 41237 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 11122 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 41232 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 56853 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 67071 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 67792 views
Over the past day, there were 131 combat engagements at the front, most battles were in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

Over the past day, 131 combat engagements took place at the front. Most battles were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy suffered significant losses.

Over the past day, there were 131 combat engagements at the front, most battles were in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff report

As of 10:00 PM on December 8, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 131 enemy attacks on the front line, continuing to resolutely deter attempts by Russian invaders to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the General Staff, during the current day, Russian troops launched 44 air strikes, dropping 111 guided bombs, and also used 3053 kamikaze drones and carried out 3235 shellings.

Pokrovsk direction: 36 enemy attacks took place in the areas of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Pokrovsk and other settlements. According to preliminary data, 84 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, and 12 UAVs and 6 units of automotive equipment were destroyed. The battles continue.

Enemy suffers significant losses in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff report08.12.25, 00:29 • 8498 views

Oleksandrivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by invaders in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve and Verbove.

Kostiantynivka direction: 16 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy tried to storm positions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka and other points.

Huliaipole direction: 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Solodke, Pryvilne and Huliaipole.

Lyman direction: The Defense Forces repelled eight assault actions, two combat engagements are ongoing.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of 20 tanks in the Temryuk seaport and enemy warehouses in the occupied territories08.12.25, 15:08 • 2174 views

Sloviansk direction: the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka and Dronivka.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction: eight enemy attacks took place, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Kupiansk direction: the enemy made four attempts to advance.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions at this time.

Ukraine's battlefield picture worsens amid Russian troop advances and Trump's peace plan – NYT07.12.25, 10:20 • 13235 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukraine