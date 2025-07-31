Over half of the battles on the front in three directions: map from the General Staff 31 July 2025

More than half of the 193 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk, North-Slobozhanskyi, and Kursk directions, as well as in the Novopavlivka direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 31, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 193 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 70 air strikes, dropping 122 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,557 shellings, including 64 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,472 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one command post, and one artillery piece of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping a total of 17 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 317 artillery shellings, including ten from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and Kamianka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were five attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Yampilivka, Dibrova – towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Olhivka, Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped 13 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Vyimka, Zvanivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Minkivka, Novomarkove, and in the direction of Bondarne, Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, in the direction of Stepanivka, Bila Hora, and Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements: Popiv Yar, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, in the direction of the settlements of Boikivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoukrainka, Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements: Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Perebudova, Piddubne, Maliivka, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack near the settlement of Malynivka.

The aggressor attacked once in the Orikhiv direction - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

