Over a thousand Starbucks baristas in the US went on strike on Red Cup Day

In the United States, over 1,000 baristas from the Starbucks coffee chain announced a strike, coinciding with the company's traditional marketing day – Red Cup Day. The protest on November 13 covered 65 coffee shops in 40 cities across the country. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The protest was organized by the Workers United union, which includes over 550 Starbucks coffee shops. Participants demand the signing of a fair collective agreement, improved working conditions, and an end to discriminatory practices.

We are fighting for a fair union contract, an end to unfair labor practices, and a better future at Starbucks – said Pittsburgh barista Dachi Spoltor in a comment to Reuters.

In response, the company stated that employees working 20 hours a week or more receive an average of $19 per hour and have social benefits, including health insurance. However, the union emphasizes that most employees are not allowed to work beyond this limit, depriving them of the right to full benefits.

