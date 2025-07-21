$41.870.00
Over a quarter of 154 battles - in one direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 1066 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 154 combat engagements over the past day, 46 of which took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The invaders launched two missile and 70 air strikes, used 3316 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5978 shellings.

Over a quarter of 154 battles - in one direction: map from the General Staff

More than a quarter of the 154 battles on the front line over the past day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on July 21, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN

In total, 154 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 70 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used five missiles and dropped 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3316 kamikaze drones and carried out 5978 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 54 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, five artillery pieces and one enemy UAV control point," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 23 combat engagements took place over the past day. The enemy launched nine air strikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and carried out 356 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kutkivka, Stroivka, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, four enemy attacks took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions near Kindrashivka, Zelene Hai, and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Shandryholove, Torske, and in the direction of Serebrianka.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Vyyimka, Verkhnokamyanske, Fedorivka, and Hryhorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Toretsk, and in the direction of Katerynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Dachne, Novopavlivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, Filii.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Myrny, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zelene Pole, Temirivka, Piddubne, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful assault attempt towards Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, one combat engagement took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Prydniprovsky.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

