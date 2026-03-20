Over 80 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy actively operating in two directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 81 attacks on the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border territories continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Vilna Sloboda, Prohres, Koreniok, Styhailivka, Stepanivka, Kucherivka, Starykove, Znob-Trubchevska, Yastrubshchyna, Rohizne, Bachivsk, Budky were hit. In the Chernihiv region, Mykolaivka came under fire. The settlement of Esman, in the Sumy region, was subjected to an air strike with guided bombs. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy assaults, two more combat engagements are still ongoing, in addition, the enemy carried out 70 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, 11 - using MLRS, launched two air strikes, using five guided bombs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked three times near the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault on the positions of our troops near the settlement of Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy has not conducted active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy's attempt to approach the positions of our troops in the Ray-Oleksandrivka area continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyniv Yar, and Sofiivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 11 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions, towards Ternove and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were eight attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, and Luhivske. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Hirke, Huliaipilske, Novosemenivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of Stepnohirsk. The settlement of Komyshuvakha was subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement took place near the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to over 1,600 soldiers and almost one and a half thousand drones - General Staff