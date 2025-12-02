Over 7,000 unique artifacts worth millions of dollars have been returned to the state fund thanks to the work of the prosecutor's office

The Prosecutor's Office has transferred to the state the largest collection of archaeological valuables in the history of independent Ukraine — over 7,000 artifacts seized as part of an investigation into the illegal storage of cultural heritage. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, one of the largest cases concerning the illegal storage of cultural valuables has been completed. - the statement reads.

During the investigation, over 7,000 unique artifacts of archaeology, numismatics, and weaponry were seized. Their total value amounts to millions of dollars.

The unique valuables have been transferred to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. This is the largest replenishment of the museum fund in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

Among the valuables transferred to the state are:

• over 5,000 ancient coins from Greek city-states of Crimea, Byzantium, Kyivan Rus, and the Golden Horde;

• ancient Greek ceramics and glass vessels over 3–4 thousand years old;

• Scythian, Byzantine, Scandinavian, and Middle Eastern weapons, including the only Byzantine sword in Ukraine;

• ancient helmets, chainmail, jewelry, and household items;

• a rare collection of firearms.

The archaeological finds were stored in the attic and even in the electrical switch room, where they were discovered during searches as part of criminal proceedings against the former head of the Council of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. According to the investigation, he illegally stored archaeological objects acquired from so-called "black archaeologists." - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

During the pre-trial investigation, the former official entered into a plea agreement and agreed to transfer the entire archaeological collection to the state, including some exhibits that were not seized as a result of the searches.

Some of the transferred items are unique to Ukraine – there are no analogues even in museum collections. That is why their return is an exceptional step in preserving national cultural heritage, - prosecutor

Some of the artifacts have already been presented to visitors of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, where everyone can see them.

