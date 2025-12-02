Over 7,000 unique artifacts worth millions of dollars have been returned to the state fund thanks to the work of the prosecutor's office

$42.340.08
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC News December 1, 11:05 PM
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian Federation December 2, 12:09 AM
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience December 2, 02:19 AM
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi 02:53 AM
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal 04:03 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctly December 1, 04:00 PM
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complications December 1, 12:30 PM
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers December 1, 09:30 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
White House
Vovchansk
Dnipro
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means December 1, 10:58 AM
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage December 1, 08:53 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter November 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things" November 27, 06:49 AM
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Social network
Heating

Over 7,000 unique artifacts worth millions of dollars have been returned to the state fund thanks to the work of the prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The prosecutor's office has handed over to the state the largest collection of archaeological valuables in the history of independent Ukraine — over 7,000 artifacts seized as part of an investigation into the illegal storage of cultural heritage. Unique valuables, including ancient coins, ancient Greek ceramics, and weapons, have been transferred to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine.

Over 7,000 unique artifacts worth millions of dollars have been returned to the state fund thanks to the work of the prosecutor's office

The Prosecutor's Office has transferred to the state the largest collection of archaeological valuables in the history of independent Ukraine — over 7,000 artifacts seized as part of an investigation into the illegal storage of cultural heritage. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, one of the largest cases concerning the illegal storage of cultural valuables has been completed.

- the statement reads.

During the investigation, over 7,000 unique artifacts of archaeology, numismatics, and weaponry were seized. Their total value amounts to millions of dollars.

The unique valuables have been transferred to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. This is the largest replenishment of the museum fund in the entire history of independent Ukraine.

Among the valuables transferred to the state are:

• over 5,000 ancient coins from Greek city-states of Crimea, Byzantium, Kyivan Rus, and the Golden Horde;

• ancient Greek ceramics and glass vessels over 3–4 thousand years old;

• Scythian, Byzantine, Scandinavian, and Middle Eastern weapons, including the only Byzantine sword in Ukraine;

• ancient helmets, chainmail, jewelry, and household items;

 • a rare collection of firearms.

The archaeological finds were stored in the attic and even in the electrical switch room, where they were discovered during searches as part of criminal proceedings against the former head of the Council of Ministers of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. According to the investigation, he illegally stored archaeological objects acquired from so-called "black archaeologists."

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

During the pre-trial investigation, the former official entered into a plea agreement and agreed to transfer the entire archaeological collection to the state, including some exhibits that were not seized as a result of the searches.

Some of the transferred items are unique to Ukraine – there are no analogues even in museum collections. That is why their return is an exceptional step in preserving national cultural heritage, - prosecutor

Some of the artifacts have already been presented to visitors of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, where everyone can see them.

The "Golden Hare," which treasure hunters sought worldwide, has been "sold at auction."30.11.25, 01:33 • 10571 view

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine