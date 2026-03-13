Over 60 attacks recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Kostiantynivka direction - General Staff

$44.160.1950.960.02
02:21 PM • 904 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
12:53 PM • 13629 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
10:42 AM • 15469 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33606 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM • 64021 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59268 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88878 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42869 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27818 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21180 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
French soldier killed in drone attack in Iraq
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cooking
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first child
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cooking
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first child
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cooking
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 27050 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26728 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24866 views
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

Over 60 attacks recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Kostiantynivka direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The General Staff recorded the highest enemy activity in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions. Shelling of Sumy region and air strikes continue.

Over 60 attacks recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Kostiantynivka direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 66. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in Sumy region were affected: Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Bezsalyvka, Stepanivka, Prohres, Rohizne, Koreniok, Novovasylivka, Bachivsk, Malushyne, Hirky 

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked three times and carried out 85 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, no enemy attacks were recorded.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried once to improve its position in the area of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve and Lyman. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance to the positions of our troops towards Platonivka and Zakitne. One assault action continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Toretske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, and Muravka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times towards Oleksandrivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske. In addition, Kolomiytsi suffered an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks in the area of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka, and Varvarivka. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Kopani, Mykilske, Shyroke, Novoselivka, and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing. 

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Stepnohirsk. The Orikhiv area suffered an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy attempts to improve its position were observed, but an airstrike was launched on Prydniprovskyi.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff reported over 860 Russian military losses in a day13.03.26, 07:20 • 3466 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine