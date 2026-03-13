Over 60 attacks recorded on the front, the enemy is most active in the Kostiantynivka direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 66. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in Sumy region were affected: Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Bezsalyvka, Stepanivka, Prohres, Rohizne, Koreniok, Novovasylivka, Bachivsk, Malushyne, Hirky - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked three times and carried out 85 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, no enemy attacks were recorded.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried once to improve its position in the area of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve and Lyman. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance to the positions of our troops towards Platonivka and Zakitne. One assault action continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Toretske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, and Muravka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times towards Oleksandrivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske. In addition, Kolomiytsi suffered an airstrike.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks in the area of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka, and Varvarivka. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Kopani, Mykilske, Shyroke, Novoselivka, and Charivne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Stepnohirsk. The Orikhiv area suffered an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy attempts to improve its position were observed, but an airstrike was launched on Prydniprovskyi.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

