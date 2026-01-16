$43.180.08
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 890 views
EU developing new two-tier system to speed up Ukraine's accession, but plan scares European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 5596 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 8596 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 12426 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 21278 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 26231 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 24143 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 34595 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 37637 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Over 4,000 calls from all regions regarding lack of heat and light received on line 112 - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Operators of line 112 recorded over 4,000 calls from all regions regarding problems with heating and electricity. These reports are already being processed by the relevant services.

Over 4,000 calls from all regions regarding lack of heat and light received on line 112 - Svyrydenko

112 line operators have already received over 4,000 applications and reports about the lack of heat and electricity from all regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The 112 line continues to operate. Operators have already received more than 4,000 applications and reports about the lack of heat and electricity from all regions. These are already being processed by the relevant services.

- Svyrydenko reported.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced that the 112 line accepts reports about the lack of heat, water, and electricity. Operators transmit data to the headquarters and the TEB and NS commission, and also provide information about the nearest Invincibility Points.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Klymenko