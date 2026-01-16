Over 4,000 calls from all regions regarding lack of heat and light received on line 112 - Svyrydenko

112 line operators have already received over 4,000 applications and reports about the lack of heat and electricity from all regions. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The 112 line continues to operate. Operators have already received more than 4,000 applications and reports about the lack of heat and electricity from all regions. These are already being processed by the relevant services. - Svyrydenko reported.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced that the 112 line accepts reports about the lack of heat, water, and electricity. Operators transmit data to the headquarters and the TEB and NS commission, and also provide information about the nearest Invincibility Points.