Over 30 TikTok accounts blocked in Ukraine for gambling ads: how many more are under review

In Ukraine, 33 TikTok accounts that illegally advertise gambling have been blocked. Another 20 are under consideration, UNN reports with reference to PlayCity.

PlayCity noted that they continue systematic monitoring of social networks, streaming services, and video platforms.

From now on, we have an effective tool to counter TikTok accounts that violate the law. 33 accounts have already been blocked, and another 20 are under platform review. The total audience of the blocked pages is 365 thousand users, and those currently being checked are more than 625 thousand.