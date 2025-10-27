Over 30 TikTok accounts blocked in Ukraine for gambling ads: how many more are under review
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, 33 TikTok accounts that illegally advertised gambling have been blocked, with another 20 currently under review. The total audience of the blocked pages is 365,000 users.
Details
PlayCity noted that they continue systematic monitoring of social networks, streaming services, and video platforms.
From now on, we have an effective tool to counter TikTok accounts that violate the law. 33 accounts have already been blocked, and another 20 are under platform review. The total audience of the blocked pages is 365 thousand users, and those currently being checked are more than 625 thousand.
PlayCity blocks accounts jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation through interaction with global digital platforms.
