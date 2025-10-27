Over 30 TikTok accounts blocked in Ukraine for gambling ads: how many more are under review

$42.000.10
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12925 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15173 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21733 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33917 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37711 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35669 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33783 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27707 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59194 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55222 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiers
Number of battles in 24 hours decreased by almost a third: General Staff updated the combat map
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FT
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12934 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 87744 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 108855 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 125477 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Friedrich Merz
Boris Pistorius
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Belgium
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
The Diplomat

Over 30 TikTok accounts blocked in Ukraine for gambling ads: how many more are under review

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

In Ukraine, 33 TikTok accounts that illegally advertised gambling have been blocked, with another 20 currently under review. The total audience of the blocked pages is 365,000 users.

Over 30 TikTok accounts blocked in Ukraine for gambling ads: how many more are under review

In Ukraine, 33 TikTok accounts that illegally advertise gambling have been blocked. Another 20 are under consideration, UNN reports with reference to PlayCity.

Details

PlayCity noted that they continue systematic monitoring of social networks, streaming services, and video platforms.

PlayCity blocked seven Instagram accounts for illegal casino advertising20.08.25, 18:10 • 9949 views

From now on, we have an effective tool to counter TikTok accounts that violate the law. 33 accounts have already been blocked, and another 20 are under platform review. The total audience of the blocked pages is 365 thousand users, and those currently being checked are more than 625 thousand.

- the message says.

PlayCity blocks accounts jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation through interaction with global digital platforms.

PlayCity blocked 22 Instagram accounts with a total audience of 2.8 million for illegal gambling advertising08.09.25, 18:18 • 3980 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
Social network
TikTok
Ukraine