PlayCity blocked seven Instagram accounts for illegal casino advertising

Seven more Instagram accounts have been blocked for systematically promoting gambling, including the popular blogger Simbochka with an audience of millions. Meta and PlayCity reacted to the violation of the law regulating casino advertising in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

This time, illegal casino advertising appeared on news accounts and influencer profiles with thousands of subscribers, as well as on the well-known blogger Simbochka's account. In Stories, they demonstrated "easy winnings" and left active links to gambling.

Such actions directly violate Ukrainian legislation, so the accounts were blocked by the joint efforts of Meta and PlayCity.

The law strictly regulates gambling advertising and requires:

to place advertising only on designated platforms — on television during night hours, on websites and applications of gambling organizers, or in specialized publications for adults;

to mark content as 21+;

to advertise only legal and licensed brands;

to avoid showing minors, military personnel, volunteers, medical workers, promises of easy money, and hidden advertising;

to include at least 15% of the message about the risks of gambling addiction.

The blocking of these accounts underscores the determination of platforms and regulators to combat violations and protect users from harmful content.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general a draft law that provides for the liquidation of the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (KRAIL) from April 1, 2025, the creation of a new body, increased responsibility for gambling organizers, and a ban on gambling advertising.