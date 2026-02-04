Over 25,000 road accidents with casualties and over 3,000 fatalities: the patrol police released accident statistics for 2025

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
03:42 PM • 564 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 942 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 2422 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
10:29 AM • 14459 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 22848 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 18317 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 21578 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35357 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 50594 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 40168 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
73%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 22673 views
British Prime Minister Starmer to Trump: "Russia's strikes on Ukraine's energy sector are particularly brutal and insidious"February 4, 07:13 AM • 5636 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 40796 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 20619 views
UAE showed the first official footage from the second round of negotiations between Ukraine, the US and Russia in Abu DhabiPhoto01:46 PM • 12359 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 20786 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 56305 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 57581 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 96554 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 104839 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vadym Filashkin
Rustem Umerov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideo03:33 PM • 510 views
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 2482 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 26035 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 25698 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 28311 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Starlink

Over 25,000 road accidents with casualties and over 3,000 fatalities: the patrol police released accident statistics for 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

In 2025, 25,934 road accidents with casualties were registered in Ukraine, in which 3,249 people died and 31,898 were injured. The main causes are speeding and violation of pedestrian crossing rules.

Over 25,000 road accidents with casualties and over 3,000 fatalities: the patrol police released accident statistics for 2025

Throughout 2025, police in Ukraine registered 25,934 road accidents with casualties, in which 3,249 people died and another 31,898 people were injured. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the main causes of serious road accidents were exceeding safe and established speed limits, violating rules for crossing unregulated pedestrian crossings, failing to observe rules when changing direction, failing to maintain a safe distance, and violating rules for crossing unregulated intersections.

The most common types of accidents with casualties remain vehicle collisions, hitting pedestrians, and hitting obstacles.

It is separately noted that during the year, 643 road accidents with casualties occurred involving intoxicated drivers. In these accidents, 73 people died and another 857 people were injured. In total, throughout the year, police drew up 138,047 protocols for driving under the influence.

Also in 2025, more than 4.6 million resolutions were issued using the automatic speed enforcement system. In non-automatic mode, police issued another more than 733 thousand resolutions.

The patrol police noted that they conduct daily preventive measures to reduce accidents and continue enhanced patrolling on the roads.

Recall

The battery commander of one of the military units in Rivne region has been notified of suspicion. He committed a fatal road accident, hitting a pedestrian and leaving him on the roadside.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Road traffic accident
Ukraine