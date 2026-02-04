Over 25,000 road accidents with casualties and over 3,000 fatalities: the patrol police released accident statistics for 2025

Throughout 2025, police in Ukraine registered 25,934 road accidents with casualties, in which 3,249 people died and another 31,898 people were injured. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the main causes of serious road accidents were exceeding safe and established speed limits, violating rules for crossing unregulated pedestrian crossings, failing to observe rules when changing direction, failing to maintain a safe distance, and violating rules for crossing unregulated intersections.

The most common types of accidents with casualties remain vehicle collisions, hitting pedestrians, and hitting obstacles.

It is separately noted that during the year, 643 road accidents with casualties occurred involving intoxicated drivers. In these accidents, 73 people died and another 857 people were injured. In total, throughout the year, police drew up 138,047 protocols for driving under the influence.

Also in 2025, more than 4.6 million resolutions were issued using the automatic speed enforcement system. In non-automatic mode, police issued another more than 733 thousand resolutions.

The patrol police noted that they conduct daily preventive measures to reduce accidents and continue enhanced patrolling on the roads.

