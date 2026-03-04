Attack of 200 UAVs on Novorossiysk - ships damaged, dead reported - monitoring data

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 3, 06:22 PM • 25198 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 50837 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 41952 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 48041 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 48338 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 28592 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 25608 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 24908 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35080 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 127781 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.2m/s
70%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IAEA found no evidence of nuclear bomb creation in Iran, but there's a nuanceMarch 3, 11:00 PM • 13179 views
Attack on US Consulate in Dubai: State Department reveals detailsMarch 4, 12:11 AM • 6744 views
Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police detailsMarch 4, 12:46 AM • 10728 views
Pro-Kremlin economists admit Russian economy on verge of collapse - intelligenceMarch 4, 01:22 AM • 9298 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISWMarch 4, 02:34 AM • 14490 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 52090 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 74744 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 73812 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 127781 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 88953 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Dubai
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 18537 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 26973 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 31602 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 40131 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 46606 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Heating

Attack of 200 UAVs on Novorossiysk - ships damaged, dead reported - monitoring data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

As a result of an attack by over 200 UAVs on Novorossiysk, 5 ships were damaged, including 2 Kalibr missile carriers. 3 Russian servicemen were killed, and 16 were wounded.

Attack of 200 UAVs on Novorossiysk - ships damaged, dead reported - monitoring data

More than 200 UAVs attacked the Russian city of Novorossiysk, damaging 5 ships. This was reported by UNN with reference to the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

Among the ships were 2 carriers of "Kalibr" missiles - 3 Russian servicemen were also eliminated, and 16 more were wounded.

The attack took place on the night of March 2. According to preliminary data, a ship, a frigate of the "Admiral Grigorovich" class, which is capable of carrying "Kalibr" missiles, was damaged.

Recall

On the evening of March 1, unknown drones attacked the port of Russian Novorossiysk.

At the same time, the United States officially warned Ukraine that its attacks on Russian oil facilities, particularly in Novorossiysk, had affected American investments in Kazakhstan.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
United States
Ukraine
Kazakhstan