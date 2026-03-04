Attack of 200 UAVs on Novorossiysk - ships damaged, dead reported - monitoring data

More than 200 UAVs attacked the Russian city of Novorossiysk, damaging 5 ships. This was reported by UNN with reference to the monitoring Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

Details

Among the ships were 2 carriers of "Kalibr" missiles - 3 Russian servicemen were also eliminated, and 16 more were wounded.

The attack took place on the night of March 2. According to preliminary data, a ship, a frigate of the "Admiral Grigorovich" class, which is capable of carrying "Kalibr" missiles, was damaged.

Recall

On the evening of March 1, unknown drones attacked the port of Russian Novorossiysk.

At the same time, the United States officially warned Ukraine that its attacks on Russian oil facilities, particularly in Novorossiysk, had affected American investments in Kazakhstan.