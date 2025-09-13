Over 20 film industry representatives died in the war with the Russian Federation

More than 20 film industry representatives have died defending Ukraine at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated representatives of the film industry – artists and students, future filmmakers – on Ukrainian Cinema Day, awarded them state awards, and conferred honorary titles.

The Head of State emphasized that with the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian cinema acquired special significance, and millions of viewers discovered films made many years ago. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, modern Ukrainian films, despite the war, are being released and are in demand among viewers.

What is important is not out of solidarity, because one must support one's own, but because they are truly interesting to our people and provide much-needed emotions today. Both laughter and tears, and most importantly – hope. And this is so important now, in difficult, challenging times – in times of war. And this, in my opinion, is the greatest victory of Ukrainian cinema: it exists, lives, inspires – Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy emphasized that many Ukrainian actors, directors, cinematographers, and other film representatives are defending Ukraine at the front.

Unfortunately, more than twenty of them died. The memory of the fallen was honored with a moment of silence - the report says.

The Head of State also awarded representatives of the film industry with Orders "For Merit" of the III degree, Princess Olga of the III degree, and conferred the honorary titles "People's Artist of Ukraine", "Honored Artist of Ukraine", "Honored Art Worker of Ukraine" and "Honored Worker of Culture of Ukraine".

In addition, the President presented the Oleksandr Dovzhenko State Prize of Ukraine for 2025 to director and screenwriter Zhanna Ozirna, actress Iryna Nirsha, and actor Roman Lutskyi for creating the feature film "Honeymoon."

Also, on the occasion of Ukrainian Cinema Day, the Oleksandr Dovzhenko Center was granted national status. The day before, the Head of State signed the relevant decree. The Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Center is the largest film archive in Ukraine, storing more than 7,000 feature, documentary, and animated Ukrainian and foreign films, as well as thousands of archival documents on the history of Ukrainian cinema.

Yurii Felipenko - theater and film actor, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April 2024, died at the front.